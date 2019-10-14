e-paper
Jamia student found dead in room

delhi Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
A 22-year-old MA first-year student of the Jamia Millia Islamia University was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room at his rented house in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Vihar on Monday afternoon. Police said the man left a video-recorded message in which he has held himself responsible for ending his life.

According to the media, the death came to the fore when the man’s friends went to his house to check on him after he was not seen in the college. Found hanging, the man was brought down and immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the post-mortem report would confirm the cause of death, and the report is awaited. “His family has been informed,” he said.

An official from the university said they were informed that the student had recorded an 18-second video on his phone in which he is heard and seen saying that nobody was responsible for his death. “We are all shocked. We are not aware of the reason behind his step,” the official said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 23:07 IST

