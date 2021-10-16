Home / Education / Admissions / DU 3rd cut-off list released, admissions closed for many courses
DU 3rd cut-off list released, admissions closed for many courses

  • DU third cut-off list for admission to science, arts, commerce undergraduate courses has been released. The DU third cut-off list is available on the official website of the University, du.ac.in.
DU 3rd cut-off list released for undergraduate admissions in colleges(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 06:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi University (DU) has released the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the university. The DU third cut-off list is available on the official website of the University, du.ac.in.

DU 3rd cut-off for arts, commerce subjects

DU 3rd cut-off for science subjects

DU 3rd cut-off for BA programmes

Admissions against the third cut-off list will begin on October 18, 10 am and the last date for admission is October 21, 11.59 pm. 

Over 74% seats, amounting to 51,000 seats have already been filled in colleges affiliated to the Delhi University through the first cut-off lists. The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-off lists. A total of 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, the university officials have said.

“The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Third Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website,” the university has said in a press release.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
