DU PG admission 3rd merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 11, 2023 09:25 AM IST

DU PG 3rd Merit List 2023: The list will be out at 5 pm and candidates can check it on admission.uod.ac.in.

University of Delhi is going to announce the third merit list for postgraduate admissions today, September 11. The list will be out at 5 pm and candidates can check it by logging into the CSAS dashboard on admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG 3rd merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
DU PG 3rd merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

After the DU PG 3rd merit list is released, candidates are required to accept their seats between September 11 (from 5 pm) and September 13 (4:59 pm).

After that, colleges and department will verify these online admission applications and approve it by September 14 (4:59 pm).

Admission fee for the third round is to be paid online by September 15.

If seats remain vacant, DU may announce further admission rounds.

These are the steps to check DU PG third merit list 2023:

How to check DU PG 3rd merit list 2023

Go to the CSAS portal of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Open the PG admissions section.

Login to your dashboard.

Check and download your seat allotment result.

Originally, the DU PG 3rd merit list was scheduled to be released on September 4 but it was later postponed to September 11.

Monday, September 11, 2023
