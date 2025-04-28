IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation to shape human-centric problem solvers

Design thinking is no longer just a buzzword; it’s a transformative mindset reshaping how organisations solve problems, build products, and serve people. With the global design thinking market expected to more than double by 2032, professionals who master this approach are fast becoming the ones shaping the future. Master creative problem-solving and spark innovation with IIT Delhi’s Design Thinking certificate programme today.

According to Business Research Insights, the global design thinking market was valued at approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach around USD 14.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.25%. As this demand grows, so does the need for professionals equipped with the right mindset and practical tools.

IIT Delhi, known for its leadership in innovation and academic rigour, empowers both students and professionals to meet real-world challenges with creative confidence. Its Design ThinkingandInnovation (DTI) programme is a 20-week online course offering deep insights into design thinking principles and hands-on applications. Led by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts, the programme also includes GenAI masterclasses, giving professionals the frameworks, tools, and methodologies to lead innovation in today’s evolving business landscape.

Programme Highlights

What sets IIT Delhi’s Design Thinking and Innovation programme apart is not just the depth of its curriculum but the clarity of purpose behind it. This isn’t just another online programme - it’s a guided journey into the mindset, tools, and techniques that power real-world innovation.

Industry-led learning, built for application

With over 150 recorded video lectures, 15+ assignments, 10+ quizzes, a capstone project, and the option to attend two campus immersions, the programme is deeply rooted in experiential learning. Participants also benefit from three live webinars, providing opportunities to interact with faculty and peers.

Developed in close collaboration with industry leaders, technology startups and policy influencers, the curriculum is designed to deliver practical results. Case studies and live projects are integrated to simulate real-world challenges. In addition, curated masterclasses featuring top industry voices explore how Generative AI is shaping the future of design thinking.

Cross-disciplinary by design

Innovation rarely happens in silos - and this programme reflects that reality. It blends engineering, business, and design into a single, cohesive learning experience. This multidisciplinary approach helps participants develop robust frameworks for solving complex problems in diverse settings.

Programme modules cover a wide range of specialisations, including:

Human-centered design and innovation

Iterative design and sustainability

Agile design and data-driven innovation

Integrating design, technology, and business

Innovation project lifecycle and innovation management tools

Innovation strategies and taking ideas to market



This cross-functional exposure enables participants to sharpen skills in human centred design, strategic planning, critical thinking, iterative development, and storytelling - preparing them to tackle evolving challenges with confidence.

IIT Delhi’s ecosystem and global impact

IIT Delhi stands at the intersection of academic rigour and global relevance. The institute’s international collaborations ensure students are exposed to best practices from leading research institutions and innovation ecosystems worldwide. As a consistent thought leader in this space, IIT Delhi’s role is recognised in global innovation rankings and indices.

Who should join?

This programme is designed for professionals ready to lead through design thinking:

Designers, Creative Managers, UX Designers, and Design Engineers

Entrepreneurs and Business Owners building customer-centric solutions

Consultants focused on innovation and business transformation

Product, Marketing, Branding, R&D, and Growth Managers

Senior Leaders and Business Heads driving strategic innovation

Professionals in the development sector, SMEs, and rural enterprises

What you’ll gain

Graduates of this programme will leave with more than knowledge - they’ll gain a mindset. A human-centred approach to problem-solving that integrates design, innovation, and Generative AI into actionable strategies. You’ll be able to build and test customer-focused prototypes, embed design thinking into your organisation’s culture, and drive innovation at scale - equipping yourself to lead in the digital age.

Programme Details

Starts on: June 30, 2025

Duration: 20 Weeks Online Sessions

Programme fee: ₹1,10,000

Eligibility: Graduates or Diploma holders with 1 year of work experience

Click here to know more aboutDesign Thinking and Innovation Programmeby IIT Delhi.

Disclaimer: This article is written on behalf of Emeritus, service provider for IIT Delhi