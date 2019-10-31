e-paper
AMU Youth Climate Strike for environment awareness

Climate change, a harsh reality today, sparked a youth climate strike in Aligarh Muslim University. Uniting across different departments and facilities for a common cause, the students took to the streets and chanted slogans calling for immediate action on escalating ecological emergency. With this, the university joined the global movement in which millions of youth all over the world took to streets to combat climate change, spread awareness and educate masses for saving the future.

Old and broken pieces of cartons served as posters for the students, branded with the favorite taglines for the movement. The rally was preceded by a speech from the main organizer Sara Dilshad who stressed on the need to save the planet, with AMU students creating awareness among youth of the country by organizing such campaigns in their respective institutions.

A street play by the AMU Drama Club emphasized on the reduction and disposal of plastic use.

Students, with posters on environmental issues, chanted slogans “Save Earth, Save Trees, There’s no Planet B” and “No Nature, No Future”.

The numbers of participants in the rally multiplied as it moved forth with missionary zeal and one of the motivator Namra Ali voiced her thoughts about the climate emergency, outlining an action plan to avoid the situation getting worse.

Saim Raza cited India’s statistical data on the global level and expressed his concerns regarding alarming increase in pollution.

The rally culminated at Bab-e-Syed where the students pledged to take every step to conserve the environment.

Amina Irshad, Nikhil Singh, Ashhad Parvez ,Safi Abbas, Suhail Shamim, Fazila Ahmad, Areeba Dilshad, Orooba Asim, Oroosa Anwar, Yasoob Ali, Owais Qadir, Sidra Hassan, Mohd Ammar, Madhia, Aleena, Falah, Aqsa, Noreen, Salwa Khan, Wahida, Tuba Khan, Zain, Salwa, Sidra,Shamim, Tauquir, Tuba Khan and many others participated in the campaign.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 12:26 IST

