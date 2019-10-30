Bihar STET 2019 exam postponed, check details here

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2019

Bihar School examination board has released an official press release declaring that the Bihar STET exam 2019, scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 2019, is now being postponed. The new date of examination is yet to be decided.

After Patna High Court’s October 15 order to increase the upper age limit for the applicants for STET, the Bihar school examination board came up with the decision to postpone the STET exam.

According to the press release, Bihar education department, the conducting body of the exam will decide upon the revised upper age limit after discussing it with the legal department after which the final date of exam will be announced.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019