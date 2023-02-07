Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: BSEB changes reporting time for Class 10 exams

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Tuesday announced changes to reporting time of Class 10 or Matric exams. Students will have to reach the exam venue 30 minutes prior to the start of papers. Previously, it was 10 minutes.

This means for first shift exams scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, students are required to report at 9 am and for the afternoon shift papers which will begin at 1:45 pm, they have to reach the exam venue at 1:15 pm.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the reporting time under any circumstances, BSEB has informed.

Bihar board Class 10 final exams will begin on February 14 and end on February 22. Class 12 final exams are underway.

Here is the detailed Bihar board Matric exam date sheet:

February 14: Shift 1: Maths (110), Shift 2: Maths (210)

February 15: Shift 1: Science (112), Shift 2: Science (212)

February 16: Shift 1: Social Science (111), Shift 2: Social Science (211)

February 17: Shift 1: English (113), Shift 2: English (213)

February 20: Shift 1: Mother Language, Shift 2: Mother language

February 21: Shift 1: Second Indian Language, Shift 2: Second Indian Language

February 22: Shift 1: Elective, Shift 2: Elective