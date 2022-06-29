HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: HP Board Class 10 Result declared, direct link here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 on June 29, 2022. HP Board Class 10 Result was declared today, June 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the matric board examination can check the result through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.

The result was announced at the press conference conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education President Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni at the board office today. The pass percentage and other details have also been released by the Board.

This year more than 1 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state this year. The Board conducted Class 10 board exams in the state from March 26 to April 13, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode. All the appeared candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 live updates

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.

Click on HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.