TS Inter exam schedule for 1st and 2nd year released, check datasheet here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the tentative examination schedule for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE). The practical examination for vocational and general courses will be held from March 23 to April 8, 2022, while the theory exams for first-year inter students will be held on April 20, 2022, and the second-year Inter exams will be held on April 21, 2022.

The examination will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon for both TS Inter 1st year and 2nd-year students.

The ethics, human values, and environmental examination shall be conducted on April 11 and April 12.

The TS Intermediate examination will conclude on May 10, 2022.

Candidats can check the Ts intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year exam schedule below:

TS Intermediate 2nd year exam schedule 2nd language paper - II English paper- II April 23 Mathematics paper -II A, Botany paper -II, Political Science paper - II April 26 Mathematics paper -II Zoology, History paper - II April 28 Physics paper - II, Economics paper- II April 30 Chemistry paper -II, Commerce paper -II May 5 Public Administration paper II, Bridge Course Maths paper - II May 7 Modern language paper II, Geography paper - II May 10

TS Intermediate 1st year exam schadule 2nd language paper- 1 April 20 English paper-1 April 22 Mathematics paper -I A, Botney paper 1, Political Science Paper 1 April 25 Mathematics paper I B, Zoology Paper I, History paper- I April 27 Physics paper I, Economics paper I April 29 Chemistry Paper- I, Commerce paper -I May 2 Public Administration Paper I, Bridge course Maths paper I May 6 Moder Language paper I, Geography paper I May 9