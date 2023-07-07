Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will release TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 on July 7, 2023. The Telangana Inter supply results will be announced at 2 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the 1st year and 2nd year examination can check the results on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 releasing today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in(HT)

The result link will also be available on results.cgg.gov.in. All the appeared candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your TS Inter supply results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the Inter supplementary results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year supplementary examination this year.

TSBIE conducted TS Inter first-year IPASE examination from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023. The examination was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on all days.