BPSC mains exam 2020 tentative dates released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

education

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:42 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday released the tentative examination dates for 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the BPSC 65th combined mains exam can check the tentative exam schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notification, the commission has scheduled the 65th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam to be conducted on July 25, 26, and 28, 2020.

The detailed schedule of the exam will be released on the official website of the commission in due course.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the recruitment exams against 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the Bihar government. The official notification for BPSC 65th civil services was released on July 4, 2019, on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.