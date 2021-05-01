CA May Exam 2021: ICAI to reopen registration for Final, Inter courses

IND USA
CA May Exam 2021: ICAI to reopen registration process,check official notice here
CA May Exam 2021 registration process will open on May 4, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has decided to reopen the online filling up of examination application form for CA May Exam 2021. The online application form link will open on May 4, 2021, at 10 am and will close on May 6 at 11.59 pm. Candidates can apply online for the examination through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The application form will be available for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT). Candidates will have to pay 600/- as late fees.

This decision comes few days after ICAI postponed CA Exam 2021 for final and intermediate courses due to an ongoing pandemic. As per the official notice, the decision has been taken after considering the prevailing COVID19 situation and in the interest of the welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships.

The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and the final exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 21 has been postponed. The Institute will review the pandemic situation and the fresh dates will be announced at least 25 days before the commencement of exams.


