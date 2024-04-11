CUET UG 2024 exam city slip, admit card expected by this date

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the application form correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 on April 6, and admit cards, exam city slips will be published next. Once released, candidates can download it from the NTA website, exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG 2024 exam city slip, admit card expected date (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The CUET UG exam city information slip will be released on April 30 and admit cards will be issued in the second week of May.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On the exam city slip of CUET, candidates can check the name of the city in which their examination centers will be located. This document is just for information and is not required on the day of the examination.

The admit card will mention the name of the examination centre, paper timing, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc. Candidates must carry the printed admit card, a valid and original copy of photo identity card and other documents as mentioned on the hall tickets.

The CUET UG examination will be conducted from May 16 to May 31, 2024. This time, the test will be in hybrid (computer and pen and paper mode).

The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and 11 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

How to download CUET UG admit card/exam city slip

Go to exams.nta.ac.in. Open the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) page. Go to the CUET UG 2024 admit card or exam city slip download page, as requiered. Enter your application number, date of birth and login. Check your admit card/exam city slip and download it.

After downloading the exam city slip/admit card, make sure that all details have been mentioned correctly and there is no error. For any held, contact the NTA helpline numbers displayed on the exam website.