DSSSB admit cards 2022 for PRT & other exams between March 7-30 released

DSSSB Admit Cards 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the admit cards for various exams to be conducted between March 7 and March 30.

The admit cards have been released for post code 42/21, 14/21, 26/21, 16/21, 24/21, 20/21, 21/21. The posts for which exams will be held include Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Engineer, Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade 1, JE, Laboratory attendant and Carpenter (among others).

A number of posts in this advertisement are for Assistant Teacher Primary (PRT).

Candidates can download the admit cards for these exams by visiting official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their login credentials such as Application number and Date of Birth to download the hall tickets.

<strong>Direct link to download DSSSB admit cards for March exams</strong>:

Steps to download DSSSB Admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2. On the home page click on the link that reads e- Admit cards link for DSSSB examinations from 7th to 30th March for the post code 42/21,14/21,26/21,16/21,24/21,20/21,21/21

3. A new page will open in your display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. A DSSSB Admit card will displayed on your screen

6. Download it and make a print out for future reference