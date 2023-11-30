The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), has released the examination schedule to the post of Group C Paramedical Posts. According to the examination schedule, the examination for the post of Group C Paramedical will be conducted on Sunday, December 10 from 8: 30 am to 10: 30 am. ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 examination schedule released at esic.gov.in

“In continuation to the Advertisements dated 29.09.2023 for the post of Group C Paramedical Posts available on ESIC website https://www.esic.gov.in/recruitments, it is informed that the Online Computer based examination for Group C Paramedical Posts is scheduled to be held on 10.12.2023 (Sunday) (08:30 AM to 10:30 AM)”, reads the official notification.

The call letters will be available shortly on the official website at https://www.esic.gov.in/recruitments

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023: Know how to download call letter

Visit the official website at www.esic.gov.in/recruitments

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here.