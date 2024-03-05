 GAT-B/BET 2024: Registration process ends tomorrow; know how to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
GAT-B/BET 2024: Registration process ends tomorrow; know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 05:23 PM IST

NTA to close GAT-B/BET 2024 registration tomorrow; Exam on April 20

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024 tomorrow, March 6. Eligible applicants must submit their registration forms via the official website, dbt.ntaonline.in. Candidates can make corrections in the applications from March 8 to 9, 2024.

The date of the GAT-B/BET 2024 exam is April 20, 2024. The examination will have two shifts: a first session from 9 am to 12 pm and a second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The application fees for GAT B and BET are 2400 for general candidates and 1200 for SC/ST/PwD category. The application fee for GAT B or BET is 1200 for the General/ OBC category and 600 for the SC/ST/PwD category.

NTA GAT-B/BET 2024 Age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 28 years for the General& EWS category. Age relaxation of up to 5 years (33 years) for SC/ ST/ Differently Abled/ Women candidates and up to 3 years (31 years) for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates.

Direct link to apply for NTA GAT-B/BET 2024

NTA GAT-B/BET 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dbt.ntaonline.in

On the homepage, click on the GAT-B & BET 2024 online application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Download and take a printout for future reference

