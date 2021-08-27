Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 over, paper moderate to difficult
JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 over, paper moderate to difficult
JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 over, paper moderate to difficult
competitive exams

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 over, paper moderate to difficult

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis by expert for Day 2 shift 1 is given below. Check complete analysis here.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 02:22 PM IST

Today is the second day for JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 4. The Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2, 2021. The Shift 1 or morning shift is over and students have found the difficulty level of the paper to be moderate to difficult. All the appeared candidates can check out the JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis below.

JEE Main Exam 2021 Analysis

Expert Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir found the paper easy to moderate to difficult like Day 1 paper of Session 4. The easy part was of Chemistry section, moderate was Physics and the difficult part was Mathematics.

• Mathematics: Paper was lengthy as well as tough. Questions were from coordinate geometry, probability, statistics similar like yesterday.

• Physics: Modern physics was dominant followed by electricity, magnetism, electro magnetic induction, magnetic effects of current.

• Chemistry: The weightage of physical chemistry has gone down and the maximum weightage have been given to organic chemistry.

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced 2021 registration dates have already been released by IIT Kharagpur. The registration for IIT JEE will begin on September 11 and will end on September 16, 2021.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee main analysis iit jee main jee mains + 1 more
Close
MOST READ
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.