UGC NET December 2026: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here
UGC NET December 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply for the examination is given here.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC NET December 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination can find the direct link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The last date to apply for the exam is October 28, 2026. The last date of submission with late fee is till October 31, 2026.
The correction window will open on November 2 and will close on November 4, 2026.
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The UGC NET December examination will be held from December 14 to December 19, 2026.
Eligibility Criteria
General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC.
Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed, may also apply for this test.
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Exam Pattern
The UGC-NET December 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as per the time schedule. The Test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The Examination shall be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.
Part 1 will consist of 50 questions of 100 marks, and Part 2 will consist of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.
There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.
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Examination Fee
The examination fee is ₹1150/- for General/ Unreserved, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates.
How to Apply
To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on UGC NET December 2026 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More