UP BEd JEE 2024 registration without late fee ends today

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 03, 2024 03:20 PM IST

UP BEd JEE 2024: Candidates who want to apply for the exam without late fee can submit their forms on the official website of the university, bujhansi.ac.in.

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will close the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE 2024) today, March 3. Candidates who want to apply for the exam without late fee can submit their forms on the official website of the university, bujhansi.ac.in.

UP BEd JEE 2024 registration without late fee ends today (bujhansi.ac.in, screenshot)
UP BEd JEE 2024 registration without late fee ends today (bujhansi.ac.in, screenshot)

After this, candidates can apply for UP BEd JEE 2024 up to February 10 with late fees.

Admit cards for the examination will be released tentatively on April 13, as per information shown on the official website. The entrance examination is likely to be held on April 24, 2024.

How to apply for UP BEd JEE 2024

  1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.
  2. Open the UP BEd JEE 2024 website.
  3. Click on new candidate registration.
  4. Complete the registration process and then log in.
  5. Fill out the application form.
  6. Submit it and save the confirmation page for future use.

For any help while applying for the examination, candidates can contact the UP BEd JEE 2024 control room helpline numbers: 0510-2441144, 9151019693, or 9151019691.

For detailed information related to UP BEd JEE 2024, candidates can check the information bulletin here.

UP BEd JEE 2024 direct link to apply

