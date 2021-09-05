Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC ITI instructor exam likely in November
UPSSSC ITI instructor exam likely in November(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPSSSC ITI instructor exam likely in November(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

UPSSSC ITI instructor exam likely in November

  • The UPSSSC exam for selection of instructors in ITI is likely to be held in November. The exam will be held after the declaration of the results of preliminary eligibility test, which was held on August 24.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 10:53 AM IST

The UPSSSC exam for selection of instructors in ITI is likely to be held in November. The exam will be held after the declaration of the results of preliminary eligibility test, which was held on August 24.

Sharing the UPSSSC exam update on Twitter, Alok Kumar, Secretary Technical and Vocation education, thegovernment of Uttar Pradesh said, “selection on the vacant posts of instructors in ITIs would soon be conducted by UPSSC after the deceleration of PET results, most likely in the month on November. This is been given top priority.”

UPSSSC PET was held on August 24. More than 20 lakh teachers had appeared for the exam. On September 1, the answer keys of the exam was released.

The Commission had said recently that the result to fill up around 17,000 posts will be declared in November 2021, 1500+ posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February and 5000+ posts results in March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsssc.gov.in upsssc admit card upsssc recruitment + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.