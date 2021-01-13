Delhi schools for classes 10, 12 to reopen from Jan 18
The Delhi government on Wednesday announced to open schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in the view of board exams. However, sending the child to school is completely optional for parents, it added.
This will be the first time that the Delhi government allowed the opening of schools since March 19, 2020, when educational institutions shut down ahead of the first lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.
Several states have already opened schools with precautionary measures.
"In order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparation and practical work, the Government and Government aided/unaided schools may call students of Class 10 and 12 only to school from 18th January," the Delhi Government said.
However, the government said that the student should be called to school only with the consent of parents.
"While the records of children coming to school be maintained, the same should not be used for attendance purpose as sending the child to school is completely optional for parents," it said.
Delhi is witnessing a declining trend of fresh COVID-19 infections for the past several weeks. At present, there are 3,179 active coronavirus cases, 6,17,006 patients have recovered and 10,707 succumbed to the disease.
