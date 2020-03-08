e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / DUSU establishes first ever foreign cell in varsity

DUSU establishes first ever foreign cell in varsity

The cell will also aim at developing mutual comprehension, cultural exchanges as well as mural diplomatic understanding in University.

education Updated: Mar 08, 2020 09:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

For the first time in Delhi University’s history, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) established an official Foreign Cell to address the grievances and issues of international students.

The cell will also aim at developing mutual comprehension, cultural exchanges as well as mural diplomatic understanding in University.

The DUSU also convened an inauguration ceremony of the Foreign Cell on Friday that was attended by Rajya Sabha MP and ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, National Joint Organising Secretary of the ABVP Shriniwas and Afghanistan Ambassador Sediqullah Sahar, Ambassador , Embassy of Afghanistan among others.

Speaking about the initiative the DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, “the Foreign Cell will have ample amount of services as well as activities. This includes Assistance in admissions, assistance in FRRO registration as well as organising extracurricular activities.”

tags
top news
PM signs off from social media on Women’s Day, women achievers take over
PM signs off from social media on Women’s Day, women achievers take over
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News