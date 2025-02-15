DEE Assam registration for 4,500 LP, UP teacher vacancies begins at dee.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam commenced the online registration process for the recruitment of 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) school teachers on the official website. As per the vacancy breakup, 2,900 are for the Assistant Teacher post at Lower Primary schools, and 1,600 are for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher posts at Upper Primary (UP) schools.(HT file)

Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website at dee.assam.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply, candidates need to clear ATET or CTET (for LP or UP schools, as per the post). The Language 1 or Language 2 of CTET or ATET must match the medium of instruction of the school where they want to apply, as per officials.

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) or Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education (for upper primary)

Assam TET or Central TET

Vacancy details:

As per the vacancy breakup, 2,900 are for the Assistant Teacher post at Lower Primary schools, and 1,600 are for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher posts at Upper Primary (UP) schools.

Age Limit:

Candidates who are at least 18 years and not more than 40 years old on January 1 can apply for the recruitment process. A relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates.

Candidates need to note that those who have more than two living children after January 1, 2021 (from a single or multiple partners) are not eligible to participate in this DEE Assam recruitment process.

