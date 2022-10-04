RPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 43 assistant town planner posts

RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Town Planner. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in when the application window opens.

The RPSC application window for the assistant town planner post will open from October 10, 2022.

The last date to apply for the posts is November 9, 2022 till 12 am.

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil)/Architecture/Planning with Post Graduate Degree in Urban/City/Regional Planning/Traffic and Transportation Planning or M.Tech. in Planning or M.Plan. (Urban/Regional/Traffic and Transport/Environment) or equivalent

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/Architecture from a recognised Institute/University established by law in India with 2 years’ experience in the field of Town Planning.

Candidates should also have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

To be eligible candidates must be in the age group 20 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of the marks scored in the written examination conducted by the commission.

The examination date as well as venue will be announced in due course.

The exam will be of 150 marks consisting of 150 questions.

The application fee is Rs. 350 for general/OBC/MBC candidates of Rajasthan’s creamy layer category. The application fee is Rs.250 for Rajasthan’s non-creamy layer candidates of OBC/MBC and EWS sections. The fee is Rs.150 for disabled/SC/ST category candidates and whose family income is less than 2.50 lakhs. The fee is Rs.150 for SC/ST tribe of TSP area and Sahariya of all tehsils of Baran districts (tribal applicants).

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the apply link for the assistant town planner posts

Register and login to the SSO portal

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes