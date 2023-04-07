Home / Education / Employment News / THDC Recruitment through GATE score: Apply for 90 Engineer Trainee posts

THDC Recruitment through GATE score: Apply for 90 Engineer Trainee posts

Apr 07, 2023
Apr 07, 2023 06:27 PM IST

THDC India Limited will recruit candidates for Engineer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of THDC at thdc.co.in.

THDC India Limited has invited applications from candidates for Engineer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of THDC at thdc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • ET-Civil: 36 posts
  • ET-Electrical: 36 posts
  • ET-Mechanical: 18 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have full time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not than 65% marks. The age limit of the candidates should be below 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2022 score. The normalized score of GATE 2022 will form the basis of shortlisting. The selection process consists of marks obtained in the corresponding paper of GATE 2022 and Personal Interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is 600/- for candidates belonging to General and OBC/EWS category. No fee for SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of THDC India Limited.

