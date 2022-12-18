Home / Education / Exam Results / CLAT 2023 provisional answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, get link

CLAT 2023 provisional answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, get link

exam results
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 09:43 PM IST

CLAT 2023 provisional answer key out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, raise objection from December 19.

ByHT Education Desk

The provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) released today, December 18. The CLAT 2023 examination was held on December 18. Candidates can check the answer key for the CLAT 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 examination was held in 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. This year over 93.6% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 Undergraduate test, and 91.7% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 Postgraduate test appeared for the test.

Candidates can raise objections to the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key, if any, from 9:00 A.M. on Monday, December 19, 2022, till 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Candidates have to pay a fee of 1000 per objection.

Direct link here

CLAT 2023: How to check the provisional answer key

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take a print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
clat answer key
