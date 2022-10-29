Home / Education / Exam Results / CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Oct 29, 2022 10:18 AM IST

CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CSIR UGC NET Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Joint CSIR UGC NET Examination can check the results through the official site of NTA CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exams were held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode during 16-18 September 2022 at 306 centres across 166 cities. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of CSIR UGC NET by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check CSIR UGC NET Results 2022

CSIR UGC NET Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to check the official site of CSIR UGC NET.

