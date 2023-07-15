Home / Education / Exam Results / CUET UG result 2023 declared, know how to check scorecards

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 15, 2023 02:46 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 Result declared. NTA announced the results. Candidates can check using application number and DOB.

CUET UG 2023 Result: Results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 has been announced. National Testing Agency (NTA), who conducted the exam has declared CUET UG results. The link will be available soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in and it can be checked by candidates using application number and date of birth. CUET UG result 2023 live updates.

The final answer key of CUET UG was released earlier this week. The test was held in May-June in which a total of (add number) candidates had appeared.

How to check CUET UG results

  1. Visit the exam website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. Enter the link for checking scorecards.
  3. Now, login with your application number and date of birth.
  4. Check and download your results.

The entrance test is held for admission to UG courses at central and other participating universities. Next, candidates will have to apply for counselling separately for each university, based on the choices selected by them.

