RRB Bilaspur Group D result released at www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in, check list here

Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:07 PM IST

RB Bilaspur Group D result on December 23 at www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Bilaspur Group D result on December 23. Candidates can check the RRB Bilaspur Group D result on the official website at www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment Boards(RRB) conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination from August 17 to October 11. Candidates can check their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks, and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs. The link will be available from the official websites on or before December 27 and will be available up to January 1, 2023.

Here's the direct link to check the RRB Bilaspur's result

RRB Bilaspur Group D Results 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RRB Bilaspur at www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “CEN RRC 01/2019 (Level-1 Posts) - List of candidates Shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (updated on 23.12.2022)”.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
