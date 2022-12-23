Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC Engineering Service Exam final results 2022 out, check merit list

UPSC Engineering Service Exam final results 2022 out, check merit list

exam results
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 07:29 PM IST

UPSC has declared the final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022.

UPSC Engineering service exam final results 2022
UPSC Engineering service exam final results 2022
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022.Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the UPSC ESE 2022 final result on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to check the UPSC ESE2022 final result

A total of 213 candidates have been recommended for the appointment. The result of the 14 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

There are 110 candidates for civil engineering, 34 for mechanical engineering, 21 for electrical engineering, and 48 for electronics and telecommunication engineering that have been recommended for appointment under the various disciplines.

The UPSC conducted this recruitment drive to fill a total of 246 vacancies.

UPSC ESE result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Final Result - Engineering Services Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc result
upsc upsc result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out