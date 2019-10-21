First comic textbooks for primary classes in India released in Manipur

education

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:26 IST

The education department in Manipur is planning to introduce textbooks in comic form for primary classes (Classes I to V) in the state from the next academic sessions, said Education minister Th Radheshyam in Imphal on Monday. He said that this was happening for the first time in India.

“The department was thinking of using a new idea to encourage and ignite the young minds so that their learning capacities are utilised to the maximum,” said Minister Radheshyam. “Therefore we’re planning to introduce comic textbooks on three subjects first (for Class I to V). The subjects are environment studies, language and mathematics.”

Radheshyam was speaking at the formal launching function of first comic textbook on environmental studies for Class III in Imphal on Monday. Commissioner (Education-Schools)T Ranjit and officials were also present during the launching function.

Director Th Kirankumar of the Schools education said that the comic textbooks which are supplementary books for the students were compiled and designed by a big team of subject experts in the state.

“But we’ll be consulting the competent authority (including National Council of Educational Research Training Delhi) in case of Mathematics as it has certain technical issues,” Kirankumar said.

The comic textbooks will be distributed to the selected schools in the state so that it can reach the group students in different places such as churches etc, he added.

On September 5,the education department introduced ‘No school bag Day’ on every working Saturday for students studying in Classes I-VIII in all the private, government aided and government schools “to make schools a more joyful place for learning.”

Earlier in January, BJP led coalition government had also launched ‘School Fagat-Hansi’ mission, a government initiative to give renewed thrust to improvement of government schools, both in terms of physical and manpower infrastructure, in 60 assembly constituencies in the state.

Manipur had topped the list of the best performing smaller states in NITI Aayog’s school education quality Index.

