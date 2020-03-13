e-paper
ICSE Class 10th Physics Exam 2020 analysis

ICSE Class 10th Physics Exam 2020 analysis : Students of ICSE class 10th appeared for the science (physics) paper 1 on Friday, March 13. The exam was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm. Check analysis and students’ feedback here.

education Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:27 IST
Students coming out after ICSE board class 10th exam
Students coming out after ICSE board class 10th exam
         

Students of ICSE class 10th appeared for the science (physics) paper 1 on Friday, March 13. The exam was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.

The theory exam is of 80 marks while 20 marks is for practical exam. The question paper is divided into two sections. The first section that carries 40 marks has short answer type questions while the other section carrying 40 marks have long answer type questions.

Section 1 has four questions while section 2 has six questions. All questions from section 1 is compulsory while students have to answer only four out of the six questions in the section 2.

We will add the students’ feedback as soon as we get. Stay tuned to this page for updates.

