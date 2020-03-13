ICSE Class 10th Physics Exam 2020 analysis

education

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 13:27 IST

Students of ICSE class 10th appeared for the science (physics) paper 1 on Friday, March 13. The exam was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.

The theory exam is of 80 marks while 20 marks is for practical exam. The question paper is divided into two sections. The first section that carries 40 marks has short answer type questions while the other section carrying 40 marks have long answer type questions.

Section 1 has four questions while section 2 has six questions. All questions from section 1 is compulsory while students have to answer only four out of the six questions in the section 2.

We will add the students’ feedback as soon as we get. Stay tuned to this page for updates.