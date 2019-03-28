IIT Madras invites applications for M Tech programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has invited applications for admission to MTech Programmes in various departments for July 2019 batch. The M Tech admission portal will remain open till April 10, 2019. Candidates can obtain further information and apply through the online portal http://mtechadm.iitm.ac.in

There are several financial assistance and opportunities available for candidates. Meritorious M.Tech. Students are eligible for conversion to PhD. programme after one year. There are also opportunities for M.Tech. students to carry out their projects in industries, approved organisations and foreign countries such as Germany.

Speaking about the M.Tech programmes at IIT Madras, Prof Yedida VSS Sanyasiraju, Department of Mathematics, IIT Madras, and Chairman, M Tech. Admission Committee 2019, said, “Rigorous fundamental courses and flexible electives followed by a year-long industrial or in house project work are the strengths of the IIT-M M. Tech. courses.”

Applications are being invited for M.Tech Programmes in the following Departments

1) Aerospace Engineering

2) Applied Mechanics

a) Computational and Experimental Mechanics

b) Biomedical Engineering

3) Biotechnology

a) Bioprocess Engineering

4) Chemical Engineering

5) Civil Engineering

a) Building Technology and Construction Management

b) Environmental Engineering

c) Geotechnical Engineering

d) Hydraulic and Water Resources Engineering

e) Structural Engineering

f) Transportation Engineering

6) Computer Science and Engineering

7) Electrical Engineering

a) Communications and Signal Processing

b) Power systems and Power electronics

c) Micro Electronics and VLSI Design

d) Control and Instrumentation

e) Microelectronics and Photonics

f) Integrated circuits and systems

8) Mathematics

a) Industrial Mathematics and Scientific Computing

9) Mechanical Engineering

a) Thermal Engineering

b) Mechanical Design

c) Manufacturing Engineering

10) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

11) Ocean Engineering

a) Ocean Engineering

b) Ocean Technology

12) Physics

a) Functional Materials and Nanotechnology

13) Interdisciplinary programmes

a) Catalysis Technology

b) Clinical Engineering

c) Petroleum Engineering

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:35 IST