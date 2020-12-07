e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
JEST 2021 exam date announced, check full schedule here

JEST 2021:The National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) have released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST).

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:06 IST
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEST 2021 exam schedule announced
         

JEST 2021: The official schedule for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) 2021 has been released on the official website. According to the schedule, the online application process will begin from January 11 and close on February 14, 2021. Candidates can apply online at jest.org.in. JEST 2021 will be held on April 11.

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai is the organising institution for JEST 2020.

What is JEST:

JEST is a screening test for admission to PhD and Int. PhD programme of different participating institutes (see the list from JEST home page) in physics and theorertical computer science / neuroscience. The JEST examination is conducted for two subjects only, namely, physics and theoretical computer science. However, the qualifications for admission to the PhD and Int. PhD programme in various participating institutes are different. So the candidate is requested to visit the websites of the participating institutes of their interest to know more about the qualification requirement.

Who can apply:

Applicants seeking admission for a Ph.D / Integrated Ph.D Programme in Physics or Theoretical Computer Science or Neuroscience or Computational Biology in one of the Participating Institutes may appear for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) at one of the Exam Centers.

Check full details and schedule for JEST 2021 here

