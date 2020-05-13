e-paper
Home / Education / MBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared at mbse.edu.in, get direct link

MBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared at mbse.edu.in, get direct link

Students who have appeared in the class 10 board examination can check their results online at mbse.edu.in.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 13:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBSE Class 10 Result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday announced the Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020 on its official website.

The Mizoram Board conducted the class 10th exams from February 17 to March 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The practical exams were conducted from February 4 and February 11, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

