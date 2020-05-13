MBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared at mbse.edu.in, get direct link

education

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:40 IST

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday announced the Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the class 10 board examination can check their results online at mbse.edu.in.

The Mizoram Board conducted the class 10th exams from February 17 to March 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The practical exams were conducted from February 4 and February 11, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.