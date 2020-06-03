MHT CET 2020: Application date extended for various courses

education

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:38 IST

Maharashtra CET Cell on Tuesday extended the deadline for submitting online application forms for B.P.Ed., B.Ed. M.Ed., M.P.Ed., B.A/B.Sc. B.Ed. and M.Ed. and B.Ed. General & Special/B.Ed.(ELCT)and LL.B-3 Yrs. and LL.B-5 Yrs. courses. The decision has been taken in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The State Government has now declared the Un LockDown 1.0 from 1st June 2020 in phases with precautionary measures. CET CELL has received requests from the Candidates and Institutes that due to un lockdown announcement the candidates are now approaching the Institutes for form filling and have requested for a short extension,” reads the official notice.

In view of the request put forth by candidates and institutes, CET CELL has extended the application form filling dates for various courses for the last time. The application process will begin from June 2 and will end on June 8, 2020.