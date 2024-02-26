IIM Rohtak, Jagat Punjabi Sabha hold two-day 16th World Punjabi Conference

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak in collaboration with Jagat Punjabi Sabha, Canada organized the 16th World Punjabi Conference in New Delhi. The two-day event, held at the United Service Institution of India on February 24 and 25, 2024, highlighted the contribution of Punjabi community at the world stage. The two-day 16th World Punjabi Conference was held at the United Service Institution of India, New Delhi on February 24 and February 25, 2024.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa attended the valediction ceremony as the Chief Guest along with National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura who was the Guest of Honor.

As per a press release, the conference was attended by over 200 people, apart from special invitees that included MP Hans Raj Hans, former Cabinet Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodi, Lord Rami Ranger, CBE, Founder of Sun Mark and Sea Air & Land, Prof. Nathu Puri, Founder - Purico group, Harinder Singh Sikka, Group Director of Piramal Group, and Amit Singh Bagga, Co-founder, CEO & CMO of Daryaganj Restaurants.

Addressing the gathering, Hans Raj Hans called Punjab the diamond in the Indian crown and urged farmers to remain committed to the principles of the green revolution.

Likewise, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodi highlighted that Punjab was the greatest beneficiary of policies that led to the green revolution. He also detailed the Punjabi community's contribution in the field of sports, reminiscing his personal experiences as a professional shooter and as the former sports minister.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director of IIM Rohtak, spoke on the Punjabi community’s contribution to the Indian armed forces. He noted that the first Param Vir Chakra was won by a Punjabi, Maj Somnath Sharma, and that recently, another Punjabi, Gurtej Singh, won Vir Chakra in 2020 for his contribution during the Galwan conflict with China.