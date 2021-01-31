NSUI launches campaign to highlight unemployment issue
Congress student wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI) has launched a campaign across the country with the theme 'Give a job or take back degree' to highlight the unemployment issue in the country.
Speaking to reporters, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said, "Today, we are witnessing the highest unemployment level after independence. If the present government has done the biggest deception to anyone, then it has done that to the student class."
"They were shown big dreams. The government promised the youth to give two crore jobs every year. But, today student class is feeling cheated. It is due to the wrong policies of the government that students are not getting jobs and that the degree that they have, is of no use and we want to give it back," Kundan added.
Kundan further said that when the lockdown was done in an unplanned manner, there was no surety or planning anywhere as to how the placement of those who were students of the final year would be because the campuses were closed. "So the placement that was due for the final year students could not be done at all," he added.
The NSUI national president said that his organisation has made an effort to make this government understand. "We have launched this campaign that is -- give a job or take the degree back. The students from all over the country will return their degrees from different states. They will mail and post to the Prime Minister that the youth is expecting something from the government," he said.
"We will start the program by putting our own degrees forward. In the same way, other students will post their degrees at the address of the Prime Minister," he added. He further said, "So to launch this campaign today, we came among you, and to join this campaign we have given a missed call number - 7290800850."
