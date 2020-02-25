SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 to be declared today

education

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:16 IST

SSC CHSL Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) tier 2 exam result today on February 25. Candidates will be able to check their result online at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was conducted from July 1 to 11 in which 13.7 lakh candidates had appeared while tier 2 exam was held on September 29, 2019.

SSC CHSL Tier-II was a descriptive paper of 100 marks that was to be solved in an hour in pen and paper mode. The Paper comprised writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II is 33%. The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit.

How to check SSC CHSL result 2018:

1) Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

2) Click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 - Declaration of Result of Tier-II for appearing in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)’

3) Click on the link for CHSL results

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download on your computer