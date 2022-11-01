Study Abroad: SI-UK India University Fair in November

SI-UK India, a UK-based international education consultant organisation will host India Education Fair from November 3 to 28 in different parts of the country to inform students about education opportunities in the United Kingdom.

"This fair brings together more than 80 UK universities under one roof to offer aspiring Indian students and their families all the guidance and information that they need for firming up their international study plans...the fair offers visitors one-on-one access to representatives and faculty members of leading educational institutions from the UK to understand everything they need to know about studying in the UK," an official statement said.

The fair will provide expert counselling, answers to specific queries and concerns, for students seeking authentic information about their preferred institutions, it added.

Speaking about the fair, Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SI-UK India said,” We hope to be the best guides and facilitators to all those who are keen to study abroad. The UK is a pioneer in internationalisation with a world-class reputation for the high quality of education offered by its universities. A lot of Indian students, therefore, choose to study in the UK and the numbers have been growing with each passing year. “

Students can book a session visiting www.ukunifair.in.

The event will take place in Coimbatore, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Indore on different dates. Visit the official website for more information.