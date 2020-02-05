e-paper
Home / Education / TISS-NET MA Result 2020 declared, here's direct link to check

TISS-NET MA Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

TISS-NET MA Result 2020 has been declared. The examination was conducted on January 4, 2020, in the afternoon shift from 2pm to 3.40 pm, at various centres spread across the country. Read on to know more...

Feb 05, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TISS NET MA Result 2020 out
TISS NET MA Result 2020 out
         

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has declared the TISS- NET results for admissions to Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes 2020-21. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS-NET 2020 examination was conducted on January 4, 2020, in the afternoon shift from 2pm to 3.40 pm, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who will qualify the test will be eligible to appear for the personal interview round. The final merit list is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the TISS NET 2020 result link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

