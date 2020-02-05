e-paper
TNUSRB Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman 2019 selection list released

TNUSRB Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman 2019 selection list released

TNUSRB has released the final selection list of Grade II police constables, jail warders, firemen 2019. Candidates can download the enrolment wise merit list and roster wise merit list online at tnusrbonline.org

education Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TBUSRB final merit list
TBUSRB final merit list(TNUSRB)
         

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the final selection list of Grade II police constables, jail warders, firemen 2019. Candidates can download the enrolment number wise merit list and roster wise merit list online at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB had conducted the recruitment exam for filling 8826 vacancies of police constables, jail warders and firemen. The notification was released in the month of March 2019. The final result was declared in the month of September 2019. Now the final merit list has been uploaded.

How to download TNUSRB Final merit list 2019:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads

FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise)

FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise)

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the list.

