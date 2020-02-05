TNUSRB Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman 2019 selection list released

education

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the final selection list of Grade II police constables, jail warders, firemen 2019. Candidates can download the enrolment number wise merit list and roster wise merit list online at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB had conducted the recruitment exam for filling 8826 vacancies of police constables, jail warders and firemen. The notification was released in the month of March 2019. The final result was declared in the month of September 2019. Now the final merit list has been uploaded.

