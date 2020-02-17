UP Board Exams 2020 begins tomorrow, here’s what students should know

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 17:25 IST

Students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board will appear for their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from Tuesday, February 18.

The Class 10 examinations will be on till March 3 while the Class 12 exams will end on March 6.

The exams for both Class 10 and class 12 will be held in two shifts -- 8 am to 11.15 am and 2 pm to 5.15pm. There are 7,784 designated exam centres across the state.

With just a few hours left for the Uttar Pradesh board exams to begin, here are a few things that you should know:

*First and foremost, do not panic. If you have still not completed the syllabus just revise the topics that you have already covered

*Concentrate on the topics that interest you instead of the ones which you think would take a lot of your time to memorize

*Keep a printout of your exam timetable on your study table so that you do not get confused with dates and subjects.

You can download the date sheet of UP Board Exam 2020 by clicking here.

*Keep your Uttar Pradesh board admit card/hall ticket at your reach and do not forget to take it along with you to the examination centre

*Keep stationery items - pen, pencil, sharpener, eraser, ruler, clipboard arranged

*Reach the examination centre at least half-an-hour before the scheduled time of arrival

*Do not do late night preparation. Get proper sleep and keep yourself hydrated

*Once you get the question paper, read it carefully and first attempt those questions that you are more confident of

* Presentation matters. Write short sentences. Write in points, give headings to long answers, and make sure your handwriting is neat.

* Time yourself while answering the paper. Maintain a speed so that you do not miss high scoring questions.

*Last but not the least do not indulge or help anyone in cheating