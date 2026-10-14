Salman Khan says he spoke for those who do not want to pay paparazzi to take photos of them from inappropriate angles: ‘Girls are uncomfortable’

Salman then joked that he wants to meet this person who invented this cell phone and thought of attaching a camera to it. “Every guy who has a phone has a camera attached to it, and it always used to bother me. ‘Guess who?’ From what should be guess?” he asked.

Salman was the first guest on Koffee With Karan season 9, where he further elaborated upon his decision to speak about this issue in the film industry. It was host Karan Johar who praised Salman for being vocal about calling out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of celebrities. Salman said, “Since this PR has come, there are some people who pay the PR for their sighting or whatever that is called. Airport look etc. There are some who want to do that stuff. I was not speaking about those kinds of people. I was speaking for those people who don't want it. There are really bad angles, and girls are uncomfortable.”

Salman Khan set social media ablaze a few days ago during an episode of Bigg Boss 20 . The actor called out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of celebrities. Salman, meanwhile, asked photographers to distinguish between actors who wants them to take photos of them from behind and those who have explicitly asked them not to click them. (Also read: ‘Ghoom ke chamaat maro’: Salman Khan slams paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pics, asks actors to take a stand )

In the episode of Bigg Boss in September, Salman called out photographers for clicking famous personalities inappropriately. He had said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it’s okay, I don’t mind it. But what about those who don’t like it? When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people."

The actor continued to slam this behaviour and even warned those posting videos like this, “What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Aur pata chal gaya mujhe ki kaun hai toh phir toh (Once I find out who they are)...”