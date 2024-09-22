Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve announces exit from sequel, Sohum Shah wishes him luck

At the end credits of Rahi Anil Barve's recently re-released folk horror film Tumbbad, the makers announced that a sequel is on its way. However, now, Rahi has announced his exit from Tumbbad 2 and wished luck to producer-actor Sohum Shah and co-director Adesh Prasad. (Also Read: Sohum Shah's Tumbbad re-release surpasses previous box office haul on day 7; makes ₹13.44 crore) Tumbbad director Rahin Anil Barve quits sequel

What Rahi said

Rahi took to his social media handles on Saturday evening and issued a statement that read, “For decades, I have worked on this insane trilogy with many producers changing in between. First was the greed of patriarchy (Tumbbad). My personal and much darker version of father, son and the holy ghost. The second deals with the dawn of feminism and holier than holy satipratha — Pahadpangira. Third, the end of this trilogy will be Pakshitirtha. That’s all I have to say for now."

“I wish Sohum and Aadesh all the best for Tumbbad II. I have no doubts it will be an outstanding success. Following the completion of Gulkanda Tales and Raktabhramand by the end of this year, I plan to start production on Pahadpangira in March 2025,” he added.

Sohum, Adesh respond

Sohum commented on Rahi's X post, “Congratulations mere bhai (my brother) for Gulkanda and Raktabrahmand or jaldi Sai shuru kar de (start soon) pahadpangira. Maza aayega (it'll be fun) (smile emoji).” Rahi thanked Sohum and wrote, “I am always there for you. Thanks for everything," to which Sohum replied, “Likewise (flying kiss emoji).”

Adesh also commented on Rahi's post, "Thank you, @rahianilbarve . It’s not a secret that I am always cheering for you. My heart fills up with so much love, pride and excitement to see all your dreams finally coming true, all of them so hard-earned and so well-deserved.”

Anand Gandhi, creative director on the first part, also confirmed recently on X that he's not part of Tumbbad 2 either. Meanwhile, Rahi has already got his hands full with upcoming horror comedy series Gulkanda Tales and Raktabhramand, produced and co-written by Raj & DK.

About Tumbbad

Tumbbad has collected ₹13.44 crore in its re-run at the domestic box office, surpassing the money it earned when it was released in 2018. Produced by Sohum Shah Films and presented by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Tumbbad is set in a Maharashtra village and explores Vinayak Rao's (Sohum) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.