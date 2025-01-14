Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 14, 2025: Kichcha Sudeep reflects on retirement plans after almost three decades in films: ‘Every hero becomes a bore in the end’
Jan 14, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Kichcha Sudeep debuted in 1997 with the Kannada film Thayavva.
- In a recent interview, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep reflected on his retirement plans, making it clear that he might slow down but never leave.
Jan 14, 2025 6:11 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Hina Khan filmed Griha Laxmi action scenes while she had cancer, and she didn't even know it: 'I had a very tough 2024'
- Hina Khan talks about her new show, Griha Laxmi, the story behind its shoot, and hopes for 2025 after a ‘very tough’ 2024.
