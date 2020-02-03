Milind wants a National Running Day

entertainment

Supermodel, actor and fitness promoter Milind Soman feels running as a sport can put Indians on the world map of fitness, “In India, things are changing in positive direction. What I would love to see is a special focus on running as it’s a natural practice and an individual sport. And I feel running too can be promoted as a vehicle to health and fitness. Initiatives like International Yoga Day, Khelo India and Fit India movement are already making headway so a National Running Day too can be a great addition,” he said.

The suave actor was in Lucknow as an ambassador to the HCL Lucknow City Half Marathon that took place on Sunday. Talking about the current fitness fad he said, “I don’t think India is fit (on health front) but we are on a way to fitness. In fact, the whole world woke-up to this hardly 30-40 years ago. We have a large population and the number of people who are organizing running events or for that matter the number of people who are into running is definitely a good sign. The numbers show that we are the fastest growing running community in the world.”

Emphasizing on the importance of diet he says, “You have to stay away from things that are bad for you and chase the things that are good for your health. Our Indian traditional food is the best for a healthy life only if stick to it for the maximum time. The thing I eat most often is dal-khichdi and wherever I go in India I have tasted variety of this delicacy. It’s something which is highly nutritious, very simple, easy to make, you can put as many vegetables in it and can have it every day.”

He advocates going back to roots. “The simple food, that we used to eat in past, is still extremely good for health. Now, the problem is that we have started eating food that we used to eat occasionally at weddings and festivals now we are eating it almost every day. It’s still ok to have such food infrequently and eat normal food otherwise,” he says.

Soman’s transition from a supermodel to fitness icon was an organic experience for him. “I was fit since I was a child. I won my first national medal when I was only nine years old. When I stopped swimming at 23, I was a national champion and record holder in my category. No one knew nor did anyone care as they do to most sports. But, fitness craze grew manifold in our country and then I became an icon for many. So you can say I have not reinvented myself but I have been rediscovered. They knew me as a model, as an actor and now as a fitness icon but that truth is that I have been doing this all my life. I didn’t promote it but people call me to promote it which is absolutely wonderful for me.”

Soman has been to Lucknow for the first edition of the marathon five years back. “I have been to Lucknow many-many times but I have never heard anything about ‘Makkhan malai’ which I had today—that to two bowls. Thanks, to it I have a deeper connection with the city now.”

As an actor he has two shows and a film coming up. “Right from beginning I was doing less projects – one serial a year or a film a year types. I don’t see acting as a career. I enjoy doing it and it’s like a holiday for me. I am part of 7-8 companies so I go to office everyday and once-in-a-while I take up some project which I find really interesting. It’s only then that I take up a show or a film.”

Soman is will next seen in the second season of ‘Four More Shots Please!’ and another web-series that is yet to be announced. He will also be seen on judges’ panel for MTv show ‘Super Model of the Year’. “The problem is I can’t shoot on weekends. I shoot only on weekdays and cannot be associated with timing taking projects. Though I am getting lot of web show offers but I can’t give them all my time so this way I am very selective.” He is also doing a film which again for digital platform.