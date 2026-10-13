Big Brother 28’s Drew Campbell arrested for assaulting co-star on camera? Truth behind viral claim

A viral social media post claims that Drew Campbell, who became Big Brother 28’s third-place finisher, was arrested for assaulting his co-star on camera. The claim was published by the website Daily News, and was circulated on Facebook and X by accounts like Big Brother Fans and @redunitards.

The Daily News article says, “Shocking news regarding Drew Campbell, a star of *Big Brother 28*, has stirred up a frenzy among fans. Online rumors allege that this controversial Top 4 contestant was arrested following accusations of assaulting another houseguest on camera; some posts even claim that police might use footage from the show as evidence.”

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“The most dramatic aspect of the circulating rumors is the claim that footage capturing the alleged assault could serve as evidence,” it adds.

The truth The story is fake. There are no recent reports from any major outlets claiming Campbell was arrested. The posts going viral even include a fake mugshot of Campbell with a TMZ watermark and links to a site called hotnews.tvshownow.com – a clickbait/rumor mill that posts sensational (and often invented) headlines about celebrities.

Campbell recently joined Studio 512’s Blake Haynes to reflect on his journey through the game.

“I got to live my dream of playing Big Brother. Made a pretty deep run. I’m pretty proud of how it turned out,” he said.

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Campbell was eliminated at the Final Three. He admitted that it was a devastating moment, but also said that he understands why Rick Devens made the move.

“Devastating to get cut at third, being the fallen angel of the season,” he said.

Campbell also said that had he won the final power, he likely would have made the same decision.

“I can’t get mad at the guy for doing something that I would have done to him if I had the opportunity,” he said.