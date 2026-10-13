Rajinikanth reveals Mithun Chakraborty initially refused to play villain in Jailer 2, agreed only on one condition: ‘You won’t beat or shoot me'

After nearly three decades, Rajinikanth and Mithun Chakraborty are set to reunite on screen in Jailer 2. While Rajinikanth reprises the lead role, Mithun plays the antagonist. At the recent Jailer 2 Super Show event, Rajinikanth recalled the one condition Mithun had set before agreeing to join the film. Rajinikanth revealed how Mithun Chakraborty came on board for Jailer 2.

How Mithun Chakraborty agreed to do Jailer 2 In his speech at the event, Rajinikanth spoke about how Mithun came on board and said, "When the production approached him to play a villain, he flat-out refused. 'Me playing Rajini's villain?' He is a very good friend of mine. He said, "Rajini hero, I'm villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Not a chance, I am not doing it."

Although Mithun initially rejected the role, he later agreed to do the film on one condition. Rajinikanth revealed, "Later, during an edition of the WAVES Summit, where Prime Minister was also present, I met him. There he told me, 'they have approached me for this film, If you say, I will do it.’ I told him, 'Of course, it will be great.' Then he said, 'Okay, but on one condition, ‘You should neither beat me up nor shoot me.' I said, ‘Let me ask the director and get back.’ But I was sure he was just saying it [for the sake of it]."