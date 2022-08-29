Anupamaa written update Aug 29: Vanraj shocks his family as he agrees to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Kapadias

The latest episode of Anupamaa is going to bring exciting news for both the Kapadia family and the Shah family. On little Anu’s insistence, Anupamaa and Anuj decide to invite the Shahs to their house for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, and to everyone’s surprise, Vanraj happily agrees. Barkha, Ankush, and Adhik plot to win Anuj’s trust back. Keep reading this article for more updates. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Anuj faces post-recovery complications

Anupamaa gets anxious about Anuj's health

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj feeling a strain in his right hand while holding the badminton racket. With much effort and Anupamaa’s support, he is able to continue but he is still worried about his hand. Anupamaa also gets anxious seeing his condition. She massages his hands but Anuj continues to feel weak. They decide to focus on Anuj’s recovery before going on any other trip. Meanwhile, little Anu and GK come in with gifts and decorative items for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Anu is sad thinking that the entire family won’t be together for the festival. Anupamaa and Anuj feel sorry for her and decide to grant her this wish. They allow her to invite everyone. Later, Anuj tells Anu a story about Lord Ganesh and the three of them share some loving moments together. There comes a break in happy times when Barkha and Ankush arrive with Adhik and offer help in preparing for the celebration. Anuj doesn’t respond, making Barkha feel insulted. Keep reading to find out what Barkha plans to do to be able to continue being part of the Kapadia family.

Vanraj accepts the invitation

Little Anu sends a sweet invitation to the Shahs and for a moment, Vanraj stands there shocked leaving everyone worried. He later reveals that the gifts and card came from Anu inviting them for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Leela advises him against going for veneration. Before

Vanraj could make his decision, he receives a call from Anuj convincing him to come. Anuj can’t even finish his request and Vanraj accepts, surprising everyone in the family. Leela warns him about Barkha and Adhik’s presence in the same house. Vanraj decides to ignore them and

Pakhi worries for her's and Adhik’s relationship

Later, Adhik calls Pakhi and they both get excited about celebrating the upcoming festival together. Barkha joins in and starts manipulating Pakhi against her family. She and Adhik later plan to continue using Pakhi to control Anupamaa and remain in the Kapadia empire. Barkha also advises Ankush to go on with his regular business in the Kapadia empire so Anuj starts relying on him until he gets better. Will their new plan work or will they fall on their feet once again? Time shall tell these answers soon but for now, it will be interesting to see what new drama perspires when the two families come together once again.

In the next episode, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration begins and the Shahs visit the Kapadia house again. As it was bound to happen, tension among the family members rises and will go overboard when Kinjal’s health deteriorates. Keep watching this space for more information.

